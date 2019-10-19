At Army meet, Rajnath draws attention to use of unconventional weapons in future

Agency

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed top commanders of the Army and drew their attention to the likely use of unconventional weapons in the future, a statement said.

Calling jointness as the operational necessity, Singh exhorted the Army to take lead towards achieving this. He reiterated the role of the Chief of Defence Staff in synergising the efforts of the three services.

The defence minister also touched upon niche technology areas like cyberspace, information warfare and perception management domains and highlighted the need to address the concerns of perimeter security, cantonment discipline and tri-service jointness.

Talking on defence preparedness, Singh assured that there will be no criticalities. However, he also apprised the field commanders on the constraints of the budget.

The October iteration of the Army Commander’s conference was conducted in Delhi from October 14-18.

All important and relevant issues, including operational readiness of the field formation, training to meet present and futuristic operational needs, issues relating to higher defence management, including aspects of organisational restructuring and reforms were among the various aspects that were debated among the top leadership of the Army.

Singh singled out the Army as the last resort for the country in all challenges facing the nation, be it insurgency, borders or even HADR duties.

He also appreciated the Army’s role in synergising its effort with all other security agencies in meeting the challenges being faced in Jammu and Kashmir and called it exemplary.

“The defence minister spoke on the changing face of warfare all over the world and sought attention of the Army commanders on the likely use of the un-conventional weapons in future. Niche technology, cyberspace, information warfare & perception management domains were also touched upon by him who conveyed his satisfaction on the efforts being put in by the Army,” a statement said.

He also appreciated the “mature but firm approach” of the commanders on the nation’s borders.

Singh sought the Army’s contribution towards hand-holding of the Indian defence industry for the indigenous combat systems under the ‘Make in India’ effort.

He assured a positive response on the issue of budget constraints being faced by the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and sought the attention of the Army leadership to adequate facilities for children to ensure their continued education at the choice station of the soldier.