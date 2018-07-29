ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 29tH –– 04TH AUGUST 2018

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 20 Your leisure and social axis is very much in focus this week, and this could coincide with certain developments. Lively Mercury turns retrograde in your leisure zone on July 25 and remains so for around three weeks, so you might feel moved to get back in touch with a hobby or other pastime that you enjoyed in your younger years, and you might even take it up again. LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 22 Sweet Venus, your personal planet, in your spiritual zone opposes elusive Neptune in your lifestyle sector on Tuesday, so you may find it hard to say no if someone asks for help. If they ask on a regular basis, don’t feel guilty about nipping this in the bud. Once is fine, but you could feel drained if it happens too often. Let go of a fear of taking risks and have the courage to move forward.

TAURUS Apr 21 – May 20 Lovely Venus, your guide planet, makes an awkward tie to nebulous Neptune, so you could find yourself taken in by someone’s charming persona. Don’t immediately jump at the chance of an offer or date because things may not be quite as they seem. There is a lunar eclipse in your sector of career and goals on Friday that could influence your home life as well. SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 22 Sultry Venus opposes ethereal Neptune in your creativity and romance zone, so your imagination could fuel unrealistic ideas. You could fantasize that someone has feelings for you even if it isn’t true. In fact, it might be wise not to assume anything until you have the facts at your fingertips. Take important matters step by step and see how it goes.

GEMINI May 21 – Jun 20 The sun, newly in your communication zone, moves to align with restless Uranus in a more private sector, which could make you determined to speak your truth whether others want to hear it or not. However, there are times when others may prefer a more sensitive approach to key conversations.You could find your present environment too restricting and look for something more. SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 22 The desire to get away from it all could grow very strong this week as the sun in your travel zone angles toward electric Uranus your sector of work and routine. You could be too restless to complete all your projects. It would be helpful to find a way to channel this energy if you want to increase your productivity. Getting away from it all can work magic, too.

CANCER Jun 22 – Jul 23 With delectable Venus in your sector of talk and thought making an edgy link to ethereal Neptune in your zone of far horizons, you may be taken by the beauty and mystique of a certain place. If peace is what you seek, research the details if you’re booking a vacation. The photos may look wonderful, but the reality could be different. Dec 23 – Jul 20 CapricornDec 23 – Jul 20 You could find an item very alluring and be eager to satisfy your desire to purchase it. However, with luscious Venus opposing nebulous Neptune in your money zone, there is a chance that the luster could wear off very quickly. Wait a few days. You may wonder why you were so interested, and the delay could save you some money!



LEO Jul 24 – Aug 23 Inquisitive Mercury turns retrograde in your sign on Wednesday, which could cause delays. Over the coming three weeks it might be better to refrain from doing or buying anything that involves a lot of money or big changes because things may not go according to plan. Even so, an ongoing niggling issue could resolve at this time. AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 23 With the sun in your relationship sector linking to restless Uranus, you could find it hard to be patient with certain people. Family members may be your primary peeve, but friends could be right up there, too. What might help is channeling your energy into exercise, whether that means walking or working out. Doing so can help you feel much more tolerant.

