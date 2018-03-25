Astrology: Weekly predictions 25TH– 31TH MARCH 2018

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 20 Your feelings may be validated when a discussion with someone you trust enables you to feel heard and understood. A lovely lineup on Monday can be excellent for talking over an issue and perhaps benefiting from any advice. The sun enters your sign on Tuesday, meaning that the next four weeks could see you making great strides with your personal plans. Be aware of the possibility of mixed messages. LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 22 Relationships sparkle with promise, and you may find that any important conversations seem to work out well. If you’re looking for a compromise or hoping to heal a tricky situation, you’ll likely manage. Once the sun enters your sector of relating on Tuesday, you could become aware of ways in which you can improve certain relationships. It might mean rewriting some of those unspoken rules.

TAURUS Apr 21 – May 20 The focus is on your spiritual sector this week, perhaps bringing insights and revelations your way. You could have a strong connection to emotions that run beneath the surface. Should you need to talk about them, this could be easier as well. In fact, you might feel great relief from getting them out in the open. Remember your dreams and tap in to any intuitive nudges. SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 22 As dynamic Mars continues its journey through your sector of communication, you may become aware of opportunities that are still waiting for you. All you need is the courage to embrace them. The coming days and weeks could see you doing just that. There’s a lot of activity in your sector of routines and wellness, with the cosmos encouraging you.

GEMINI May 21 – Jun 20 Socially, things are looking good for you now. With lovely Venus and inquisitive Mercury, your guide planet, in your friendship zone, the days ahead can bring fun events and pleasant encounters. The sun moves into this sector on Tuesday for a four-week stay, and this could inspire you to make a few changes. If you’re interested in a subject, joining a club could bring it to life for you. SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 22 Leisure options seem particularly upbeat over the coming days. Whether you’re eager to pursue a new hobby, sport, or love interest, it all seems to be coming together very well. However, lively Mercury, your relationship planet, turns retrograde in this same zone midweek. You may be drawn to activities that you enjoyed as a child.

CANCER Jun 22 – Jul 23 If you want to impress someone, the coming days and weeks could be the best time to do so. Using a mixture of charm and witty conversation, you may find that progress becomes possible. People may be drawn to you, and you can use this to your advantage. Once the sun enters this same sector on Tuesday, you may be propelled into the spotlight. CAPRICORN Dec 23 – Jul 20 This month holds plenty of activity on the home front. Whether you’re entertaining guests or doing your own thing, it all looks like it will be fun. This can be a good time for a celebration or get-together, as a lovely blend of energies can ensure that everyone has a good time. Inquisitive Mercury turns retrograde in this same sector midweek.

LEO Jul 24 – Aug 23 Are you ready for adventure? If so, the coming week could encourage you to follow your heart. In fact, a discussion with a friend could act as a catalyst and encourage you to book a trip. Once the sun enters your sector of far horizons on Tuesday, you could be propelled into experiences that expand your mind. With the right mindset, these can be fun, too. AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 23 You could get involved in some exciting conversations in the days ahead, and these might propel you into fresh adventures. Whatever you’ve been thinking about could now become a reality. With the sun entering your sector of talk and thought on Tuesday, you may become aware of one opportunity that’s just waiting for you to embrace it.