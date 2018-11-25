Share Share 0 Share 0

ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The upbeat focus continues this week, although you might find yourself questioning your beliefs and thinking about what is true for you and what isn’t. You could be in seeker mode, looking for the next big thing that will change your life. However, the present astrological picture suggests that opportunities will come to you if you can be in the right place at the right time.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 22)

The week ahead could be one of big stories, big ideas, and even bigger plans. Monday might see you diving in to help with a project that turns out to be too much. Make sure you’re not the only one chipping in and that others are there to support you in your efforts. If not, you can always say no.



TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

Your social life continues to look upbeat as dynamic Mars powers through this sector of your chart. You might be in a very trusting mood and inclined to share a secret at the start of the week. If so, think very carefully because someone may think nothing of passing it on. Perhaps a therapist, counselor, or someone else you trust never to tell a soul.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

Go easy with the money on Monday, especially if you’re buying gifts for the family or taking them on a holiday outing. You have a naturally generous streak, which is a good thing, but reining in the spending just a little could save you a lot. Set yourself a limit and you could find that gift buying is much easier.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

It would be wise not to promise more than you can deliver, especially earlier in the week, and particularly if you’re hoping to impress someone. With a very lively blend of energies showing up, you could genuinely offer your services only to find that a task is beyond your abilities. If you’re honest about what you can do, your reputation can remain intact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

If you’re decorating your place for Thanksgiving or giving it a makeover in general, it would be best not to be too ambitious. Keep things simple and you can still make a great impression as you keep the workload down to a minimum. Don’t bite off more than you can chew!

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

The desire for something different could see you pursuing new adventures, and this might encourage you to leave your comfort zone. It could even lead you to be a little reckless at times. Think before you take a gamble or do something that you might come to regret later. You could be very optimistic and your hand to is bound to succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jul 20)

Having sobering Saturn and powerful Pluto in your sign can encourage you to be even more practical and down to earth. However, with a major focus on a more spiritual sector of your chart, you could also find yourself drawn to make changes on the inside. Doing so can be even more powerful than trying to alter your immediate circumstances.



LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

You’ll be ready for adventures galore this week, but Monday could see you making a decision that turns out to be expensive unless you investigate the details first. It’s all very well and good to have a great idea, but think it through before you dive in with abandon. You could have a romantic or fun time – or perhaps both!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 23)

With assertive Mars presently moving through your money zone and angling toward lucky Jupiter on Monday, you might be tempted to pick up the bill for all your friends, which could be a lot. Before you do, check to make sure that you really can afford it. If you can, great. Your generosity will be rewarded. If you can’t, don’t.

VIRGO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

There’s a major focus on your domestic sector this week and over the coming weeks that could inspire change on the home front. However, don’t bite off more than you can chew at the start of the week because it could prove expensive. You and a partner might be eager to make some changes to your abode, but it could backfire if it’s too ambitious.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You might feel as though you can rule the world, but it’s better to aim a little lower because you could attempt too much at the start of the week. It might backfire if you take on responsibilities only because doing so will get you noticed and enhance your reputation. Only do what you can reasonably manage.