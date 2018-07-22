ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 22ND –– 28TH JULY 2018

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 20 After last week’s solar eclipse in your domestic sector, the coming week can be a call to slow down and reflect on your best course of action. You may still be in the throes of certain changes, but the pressure that you felt may be fading, and you can now take a more relaxed approach to accomplishing your aims. Getting a variety of perspectives can be valuable in helping you make the best decisions. LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 22 With lively Mars, your relationship planet, in your creativity and romance sector, the coming days and weeks might encourage you to be more assertive. This can be one of the better times to let others see what you can do. Don’t shy away from showcasing your talents or making new connections. Someone you meet in new surroundings could be perfect for you.

TAURUS Apr 21 – May 20 Lively Mars continues to move through the topmost sector of your chart, so you could be quite determined when it comes to pursuing your goals. This may not be such a bad thing if you have an interview and hope to stand out from the crowd. Feisty Mars can give you the energy to keep going even if you face certain challenges. SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 22 New adventures could beckon, especially after last week’s solar eclipse in your travel and exploration zone. You may still be considering your options, and if so, it may have something to do with self-doubt. Moving past this can be the key to new opportunities and greater freedom. The coming weeks can bring an opportunity to be in the spotlight and enjoy.

GEMINI May 21 – Jun 20 With lively Mercury, your guide planet, hiking through your communication sector, you could be very busy with administrative tasks and other everyday chores. This can also be a good time to get to know your local area in more depth. There are always more things to discover. Plus, connecting with family members or neighbors can help you keep in touch and maintain positive relationships. SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 22 With Mercury in your sector of travel and study, the coming weeks could see you eager to explore new places and research fascinating ideas. And with feisty Mars in your sector of talk and thought, this pattern can also apply to your local environment and teaching or writing. There is a kind of restlessness in the air that could encourage you to look near and far.

CANCER Jun 22 – Jul 23 After last week’s solar eclipse in your sign, you might feel like you deserve a break. Positive Jupiter is in your sector of relaxation and leisure, so don’t hesitate to enjoy a short break that can help you feel centered and give you a chance to think about your priorities. With lovely Venus, you could be more persuasive and charming, and this can work to your advantage when negotiating. Dec 23 – Jul 20 CapricornDec 23 – Jul 20 With electric Uranus moving farther into your leisure sector, you may already be noticing a desire to do things that you’ve never tried before. Fresh experiences could seem like an attractive option and lead you to get involved in groups or projects that are quite different from your normal activities. If you’re enjoying yourself, that’s all that matters.



LEO Jul 24 – Aug 23 The sun journeys through the last part of your spiritual sector this week and then moves into your sign on Sunday for a four-week stay. As a result, you may begin to feel more energized and dynamic in general. Prior to this, it wouldn’t be surprising if you felt restless yet not quite ready to launch your latest project or idea. AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 23 The sun’s presence in your lifestyle sector can shine a light on habits that may no longer be helpful. If last week’s solar eclipse encouraged you to consider making some radical changes, the days ahead could help you think things through and research your options so that you can find solutions that meet your needs.

