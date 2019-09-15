ASTROLOGY: ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH sEPTEMBER 2019

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You may have a lot on your plate this week, much as you did last week. However, this week there is a shift in the air, and you’ll be eager to consider options that are a departure from the norm. You do best when you can get out of your own way and don’t try to control every single detail. The start of the week can see you making progress on a goal that may be important to you.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 22)

This week you continue to be in a quieter phase as the focus continues on your spiritual zone. This is a chance to take stock and consider your spiritual health and physical health. With a full moon in your lifestyle sector it might be better to lighten your schedule, because confusing influences could lead to mistakes. You may also be more sensitive to others’ moods, and this could leave you a tad drained.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

Outings can be fun but also have a serious note, particularly if you’re learning something through the process of discovery. There is potential for romance, particularly if you meet someone who shares your ideas and with whom you have a lot in common. And it’s likely to occur when you move out of your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid to talk about issues that may be personal but that reveal the truth about you.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

Social events and group or club meetings could keep you busy this week. If you’re involved in any committees, you may have more than your fair share of work to do. And if other people see how eager you are, they could add to your workload unless you speak up. Still, this is a great time for collaborating, and your efforts can be very productive even if things take a little while to come to fruition.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

The theme of organizing your home and getting it shipshape continues this week. However, you don’t have to do it all yourself. Ask for support and delegate a few of those key tasks and the household chores can get done much more quickly. You may want to give your place a deep cleaning, perhaps to get it ready for the holiday season, which isn’t too far away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Your time in the spotlight continues this week, bringing opportunities to showcase your best skills and abilities to the world. Make the most this time, because within a couple of weeks the emphasis will shift to your social sector. For now, you are much more proactive concerning your goals, ambitions, and career plans. And if you can adopt a disciplined approach, much can be accomplished.

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

You may be busy in an intellectual sense and have a lot of writing, studying, or research to do. If you’re a student, this could be an intense time when you have deadlines, or you’re perhaps getting used to a new curriculum. Whatever you’re doing, planning is the key to an easier life. With Cancer as your sun sign or rising sign, you often get overcome by moods.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jul 20)

If you have opportunities to travel for work or pleasure, go for it. This is very much a time to move out of your comfort zone and explore options you might never have considered before. If you have a desire to study, this is the perfect time to start. You’ll likely find it very useful in the future regarding plum jobs or even a potential career change.

LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

This can be a great time to market your goods and services, start a side hustle, or let others know about a skill of yours that may be underused. This is an excellent opportunity to get your money to work for you and perhaps find ways to enhance your income. Have too much stuff? Selling it could give you more space and add to your cash reserves, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 23)

The focus on finances and business affairs continues this week, and you could be eager to get on board with new ideas and opportunities. The only thing that might stop you is your own hesitation. This could come down to past experiences that have left their mark. Small treats are no problem, but avoid purchasing big-ticket items on impulse.

VIRGO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

It’s game, set, and match to you as the planets in your sign give you a certain advantage. Lingering aspects early in the week can see you moving ahead with a creative project or perhaps honing a skill. Either way, this can be a productive time. You might be better off waiting a few days until this lunar phase has passed.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You could have your work cut out for you because you’ll likely be a lot busier than usual. Your social life could ramp up with more invitations and potential dates. And if you’re in a long-term relationship, you and your partner might decide to get out and about more and perhaps take on a few challenges together.





