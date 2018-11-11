Share Share 0 Share 0

ASTROLOGY

ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s all about change this week as energetic Uranus moves back into your sign and remains here until March next year. This lively energy could see you taking steps to break free of anything that continues to limit you. The midweek new moon in Scorpio can be an opportunity to make a fresh start regarding finances, deep soul bonds, and emotional issues.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 22)

The new moon in Scorpio midweek brings an air of intensity into the mix, and you might feel compelled to give money to charity or help someone. You could also have an urge to splurge on yourself. The fiery focus continues as expansive Jupiter moves into your communication zone on Thursday and remains here for approximately one year.



TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

There are options for social events, such as art exhibitions, concerts, or other cultural offerings. These could be empowering and may kick-start ideas about expressing your own creative talents. Bearing this in mind, the new moon on Wednesday could encourage you to try. If you partner with someone or join a club, you might find it easier to move through any creative blocks and make fabulous progress.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

You could feel dreamy and complacent during the first half of the week. With a new moon in your sign linking to ethereal Neptune, imaginative ideas could show up and inspire you to get into creative mode. Romance could be in the cards, too. Whether you’re newly in love or with a long-term partner, you can have a wonderful time.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

On Tuesday, electric Uranus moves back into your social sector where it remains until early March. This restless energy could inspire you to explore ideas, opportunities, and even relationships that might make a difference in your life. This can be an exciting time, but avoid making impulsive moves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

The big news this week is that upbeat Jupiter, your guardian planet, moves into your sign for just over a year, and here it will perform at its best. Your natural desire to explore new places, study subjects of interest, and reach for fresh opportunities can be fully exploited. If you have a desire to travel, this is an opportunity to go for it.

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

The week begins with a dreamy aspect that can inspire you to get away from the daily grind and do something different. This urge could coincide with the new moon midweek, and it might be the push you need to book that vacation or workshop. Anything that allows you to access a more magical state of mind and being could work wonders for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jul 20)

You and another might seem to get on so well that you can almost read their thoughts and feel their emotions. With the sun in your friendship sector forging a positive angle to spiritual Neptune, you find it easy to pick up the vibes wherever you are. However, because you might be more sensitive, this could be overwhelming at times.



LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

Sultry Venus is presently slowing down in your sector of communication prior to turning direct next week. As she does so, she aligns with feisty Mars over the days ahead, which could inspire greater communication between you and another. If you haven’t spoken in some time, this could be very good news indeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 23)

Innovative Uranus moves back into your sector of talk and thought on Tuesday and remains here until early March 2019. Its presence here could encourage you to explore new interests. Encounters could bring information and ideas that capture your attention and lead to you connecting with a goal or opportunity.

VIRGO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

The energizing influence of Uranus changes as it shifts back into Aries and a more sensitive zone of your chart on Tuesday, and it will remain here until March 2019. The coming months can be a chance to free yourself from experiences or situations that seem to be holding you back. Don’t make any rash moves, though. Make key changes in baby steps.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You could feel a strong desire to escape to somewhere exotic where you can forget about your worries and cares. If you haven’t yet had a vacation, this might be the time you book it. If you happen to be on holiday already, make the most of it to deeply relax and recharge your batteries.