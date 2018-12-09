Share Share 0 Share

ASTROLOGY

ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 09TH –– 15TH DECEMBER 2018

________________________________________________________________________________________________

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

TDespite an adventurous theme and a strong desire for new experiences and opportunities, a more spiritual and dreamy tendency could prevail. The issue of beliefs might be on the agenda, which could affect how you approach an idea or project. A more practical focus suggests that you make a start that involves both options.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 22)

Getting your priorities in order could be difficult this week because others might be demanding and perhaps even needy at times. You may have to strengthen your boundaries if you are to get everything done as intended. Still, your compassionate side can win out, and you may find yourself lending a helping hand even if you do have to sacrifice your own agenda., you can always say no.



TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

While you might be embracing more intense issues with a view toward making key changes, your social life sparkles, too. You might need to balance your inner and outer lives if you’re going to be productive this week. However, this could be difficult midweek, when a social event that seems particularly alluring takes you away from more pressing issues.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

Creative and romantic opportunities are plentiful this week, but they will require money. Think very carefully about the cost of a creative project or new relationship. While this can seem materialistic, the cosmos is urging you to trust your instincts. You have an inborn ability to know when something isn’t as it should be, and the coming days are a chance to use it.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

There could be a lot going on regarding certain relationships, team projects, and your social life. Early in the week, you might be torn between leisure activities and attending to your goals and responsibilities. If you feel really stuck, taking a little time out to consider your priorities could help you be more productive.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

While you might feel full of vim and vigor, the domestic scene and members of your family may require support over the week ahead. Someone could be feeling a little bit lonely and in need some attention, and if so, this is something to deal with gently, without compromising your own agenda.



CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

Work beckons, but so do more enticing aspects of life, such as the chance to travel, explore subjects of interest, or lose yourself in new ideas or fascinating books. You’ll need to find a balance between getting your daily tasks completed and indulging a fascination with new interests. Your sector of work and lifestyle brings an opportunity to make a fresh start.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jul 20)

You could feel like retiring from the world and keeping yourself to yourself, but you might be dragged into an issue that has nothing much to do with you. A detached perspective would be very helpful here, enabling you to understand the truth of the matter. Still, this could rumble on for some time, so patience may be necessary.



LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

You might want to explore new ideas and creative opportunities, but there could be a matter to attend to first. This might involve sorting out a confusing or frustrating issue that seems hopelessly entangled. Take your time because this could take a little while to resolve. If you can detach from it, you might find that some clarity is possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 23)

Your social circle, good friends, and even those you connect with on social media can be a force for good in your life. There could be much positive energy coming to you from people who really appreciate your company and enjoy having you around. Accept invitations and move in new circles. Wonderful opportunities could come your way if you do.

VIRGO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

You might have things to do at home, but other people could have demands as well. If they really want something out of you, they could try all sorts of tricks to get your attention. To keep the peace, you might need to find a balance between your needs and theirs. Your home zone can be an opportunity to get domestic projects up and running.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Responsibilities and ambitions could be very much on your mind, yet you might feel complacent about them and have to push yourself to get anything done. And with the sun angling toward nebulous Neptune in your sign on Wednesday, you might experience tension in this regard. Sorting out your priorities and making a to-do list could certainly help.