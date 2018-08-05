ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 20 If you feel on edge, it could be because fiery Mars, your ruling planet, makes an awkward angle with energizing Uranus. This aspect could unleash bursts of intense feeling, including anger, so it’s crucial to channel it in a positive way. Vigorous exercise can be especially helpful and leave you feeling much more at peace with the world. It might be helpful not to get too involved in group commitments. LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 22 With fiery Mars, your relationship planet, moving backward through your romance zone, it wouldn’t be surprising if a budding relationship seemed to stalled. The good news is that dynamic Mars will turn direct later this month. For now, though, use this time to work on yourself. You could find it difficult to detach and let things take their natural course.

TAURUS Apr 21 – May 20 You might feel annoyed because you can’t get what you want quickly enough. An edgy aspect building this week might encourage you to cut corners to get faster results. Resist this temptation if you can because your reputation could be at risk. You have access to a potent source of energy that can help you achieve positive results if you know how to ground it. Arts and crafts could also appeal to you at this time. SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 22 Any frustration you may feel concerning a certain person could intensify this week as feisty Mars, your co-ruler, links to disruptive Uranus. Your first reaction might be to want to get away from them so you can center yourself and decide on a course of action. You may repress your emotions, preferring to keep them to yourself.

GEMINI May 21 – Jun 20 You may feel restless and yet be uncertain about why this is so. With electric Uranus moving through a more secluded sector, subconscious energies could encourage you to pursue a new path. Yet despite one part of you wanting to explore, another side of you could be resisting new experiences. Bide your time. There’s no rush. Cultivating an attitude of calm can help. SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 22 You are finally seeing results from all your hard work. If you’ve been working with a life coach or teacher to help develop your spiritual awareness and live to your full potential, the fruits of your labor may now begin to show. You can begin to feel very confident about the future. Success can be yours when all the pieces have fallen into place.

CANCER Jun 22 – Jul 23 If business or financial matters have seemed to stall recently and your best efforts haven’t produced any results, take heart. This could be because courageous Mars is still in its retrograde phase. This time would be better spent adjusting your plans rather than forging ahead. Avoid closing deals that involve a lot of money until both retrogrades are over later this month. Dec 23 – Jul 20 CapricornDec 23 – Jul 20 Both sobering Saturn and powerful Pluto are journeying through your sign, so your perspective on life may continue to be intense. Because of this, it could be difficult to switch off. However, restless Uranus in your leisure sector means that cosmic forces could focus your attention on hobbies or sports that you may enjoy.



LEO Jul 24 – Aug 23 If it seems like you’ve had more disagreements than usual recently, it could be due to fiery Mars moving backward through your relationship zone. You might find it easier to speak your truth even if it isn’t what another wants to hear. This phase will end later in the month. Some time alone may do you good. AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 23 With persevering Mars continuing its retrograde phase in your sign, it could seem as though life is moving against your wishes and intentions. However, this can be an opportunity to reflect on what you really want. You may find that what satisfies you most is something far deeper and more heartfelt than you realized.

