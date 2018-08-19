Share Share 0 Share 0

ASTROLOGY

WEEKLY PREDICTION 19TH –– 25TH AUGUST 2018

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

With a number of retrogrades in force, it would be no surprise if you found it difficult to make as much progress as you’d like. And with fiery Mars, your guide planet, now back into Capricorn, you might feel very eager concerning your career or personal responsibilities. This is certainly a time to finish off anything that’s long overdue. Don’t rush to sign those deals or purchase upgraded gadgets.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 22)

Feisty Mars, your relationship planet, has moved back into Capricorn and your family sector, so this can be an opportunity to clear up any unfinished business. Whether that relates to DIY tasks, getting rid of clutter, or other important family issues, this is your chance to complete everything to your satisfaction. You might be far too generous for your own good.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

With dynamic Mars back in Capricorn and your sector of far horizons until September 10, you might get a second bite at the cherry. Even though feisty Mars is currently retrograde, an opportunity to travel, study, or work abroad could come your way again. While it might take some time to get moving, this can be your chance to register your interest.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

Dynamic Mars, your co-ruler, is now in Capricorn and your sector of talk and thought, which could be your chance to get up to speed with paperwork and administrative tasks. If you have any deadlines looming, you can see to them as well. Whatever responsibilities you may have pushed to one side can now be tackled with a little more enthusiasm.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

Chatty Mercury, your personal planet, continues in your sector of communication. However, as it’s slowing down prior to turning direct this weekend, caution would be wise. Inquisitive Mercury can bring additional delays and frustrations when it changes direction, which is why it would help to stay alert over the days ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Dynamic Mars has moved back into your financial sector, and it will remain here until September 11, so the coming weeks could be your chance to sort out a matter that has been causing some anxiety. You have sobering Saturn and radical Pluto rewinding in this sector, and their influence can lead to more in-depth study.

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

As eloquent Mercury forges a tie with lovely Venus in your home zone over this week, what seems like a bargain may not be. If you’re tempted by an item, it might be better to wait until next week before purchasing it. In the meantime, consider looking around for similar items because you could find something of much better quality at a really good price.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jul 20)

You might get a second chance at an opportunity with fiery Mars back in your sign now. If it does come around again, there could be some delay before things get going, but you can at least register your interest. Determined Mars will forge ahead on August 27, and it might be that things will gradually begin to take off at that time.

LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

As talkative Mercury slows down this week prior to turning direct this weekend, you might experience further delays and frustrations. And with other retrogrades in play, this isn’t a time to rush into anything. Instead, it’s better to have patience and take a steady approach. This is an opportunity to clear away anything that may be blocking your progress.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 23)

The focus on your sector of relating continues this week, so you could still be under the influence of last week’s solar eclipse in this zone. And with eloquent Mercury slowing in preparation for turning direct this coming weekend, it might be just as well to wait before you make any important decisions.

VIRGO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

Beautiful energies that pervade your chart this week link to your relationship zone and social sector, and they could certainly enhance your love life, too. With positive Jupiter aligning with idealistic Neptune, you might easily see the best in people, and this can immediately help to forge special bonds. The coming week can be excellent for romantic dates.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A positive aspect between expansive and dreamy Neptune in your sign is at its peak, which could inspire you to get away from it all and enjoy a peaceful vacation. This might be just a short break or you could plan something longer. Either way, you need this time to soak up the peace and quiet and center yourself, especially if you’ve been very busy lately.