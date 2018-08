ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 20 With a powerful focus on your sector of creativity and romance, the coming week can bring opportunities to improve your chances of success. This is very much the time to be seen showcasing your skills and abilities at craft fairs, exhibitions, or anywhere else you can display your talents. Nevertheless, with both chatty Mercury and Mars retrograde at this time, patience may be needed. LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 22 Good news this week as delightful Venus, your guide planet, moves into your sign on Monday. Because she will be here for the whole month, you can relax and be totally yourself. People will love you for being caring, tolerant, diplomatic, and welcoming. You might also feel moved to alter your image to affirm any change of identity. Some new clothes or a new hairstyle could be a great start.

TAURUS Apr 21 – May 20 Luscious Venus, your personal planet, moves into Libra and your wellness zone on Monday, encouraging you to find greater balance in your life. In addition, electric Uranus in your sign enters its retrograde phase on Tuesday, remaining so until January 2019. This phase could see you becoming more daring and possibly unpredictable, which others may find surprising. SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 22 There’s a lot of action in your career sector, which could see you looking out for new opportunities and thinking about your future. With a solar eclipse developing in this zone over the coming week and taking place on Saturday, you might have a decision to make. You could be offered a new position that’s better than your current job.

GEMINI May 21 – Jun 20 As the sun and chatty Mercury angle toward jovial Jupiter this week, you may have plenty to say and could be very articulate. However, try not to promise more than you can deliver. It could be very easy to do so. At the same time, delightful Venus moves into your leisure sector, and her presence here could stimulate your creative side and enhance romantic possibilities. SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 22 The desire to travel could be high on your list of priorities over the week ahead. However, you might get the chance to go farther than planned as a solar eclipse in your travel sector encourages you to take a bold step forward. This eclipse occurs over the weekend, but you could feel its influence much sooner. Indeed, if there are wounds to heal, this might be the time to do so.

CANCER Jun 22 – Jul 23 This week’s focus on your personal financial sector could see changes on the way as the week builds up to a solar eclipse in this zone on Saturday. You may be offered a way to earn extra income or discover it yourself. And if you play your cards right, the coming weeks and months could see you building on this to increase your financial situation even further. Dec 23 – Jul 20 CapricornDec 23 – Jul 20 Your charm could escalate over the coming weeks after desirable Venus moves into your career sector on Monday. If there is something you want, you only need to impress the right person and you could get it. However, you could also use this influence to enhance your reputation as a peacemaker and great negotiator. If called to this role, you could be very impressive.



LEO Jul 24 – Aug 23 You could feel the tension building as the week gathers pace, and this can be due to the solar eclipse in your sign over the weekend. This could be a time of change for you. You might decide to take a bold step forward, or someone may offer you an opportunity that changes your life in a positive way. You might also find it easier to share your feelings. AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 23 Electric Uranus, your guide planet, turns retrograde this week in your home zone and will remain so until January 2019. This influence could bring an element of unpredictability to home and family life, which could be a tad disruptive. Innovative Uranus is also very much linked to change and releasing yourself from overly limiting situations or influences.