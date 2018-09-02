Share Share 0 Share 0

ASTROLOGY

WEEKLY PREDICTION 02ND –– 08TH SEPTEMBER 2018

________________________________________________________________________________________________

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The focus continues on your sector of career and ambition, and there is good news this week because stirring Mars, your personal planet, turns direct in this zone. This, along with chatty Mercury in your creativity sector, hints that things could soon be a lot easier. In addition, with sobering Saturn turning direct in early September, this most difficult period of many retrogrades is nearly over.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 22)

As sweet Venus continues her journey through your sign, she encourages you to respond to others in a very personal and heartfelt way. Therefore, this can be an excellent time to reach out and heal any unresolved differences or simply make a new friend. It might take a week or so for delays to give way to progress, but the time is ripe for finding solutions and starting new projects.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

If your travel adventures seem to have been more trouble than they’re worth over past weeks, things will soon begin to pick up. Dynamic Mars forges ahead as of Monday, so any frustrations you’ve experienced in this regard can now begin to ease. The same goes for any problems with studies or lawsuits. You might enjoy visiting art galleries or joining a club to spend quality time together.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

Fiery Mars, your co-ruler, turns direct on Monday, so you could begin to feel less restless and more focused. It forges ahead in your communication sector, where sobering Saturn and transformative Pluto continue retrograde. The good news is that cautious Saturn pushes forward next week, and this can really kick-start the positive changes you’ve been hoping to see.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

With lively Mercury now moving forward in your communication sector and feisty Mars turning direct on Monday in your zone of shared assets, things are gradually beginning to look livelier. While it could still take a few weeks before you’re back in the flow, there is more good news. This help you be more productive once it gets back into its stride.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Since inquisitive Mercury turned direct in your sector of business and shared assets last week, you might have noticed that those in positions of authority at the bank and elsewhere seem willing to give you more leeway. This positive process continues this week and next week. It’s in the last few degrees of the sector, this is very much a time to tie up any loose ends.

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

If certain relationships seem to have been more of a pain than a pleasure over past weeks and months, things might be about to change. As courageous Mars moves forward in your relationship zone on Monday, you might be more inclined to make a stand. If you’re tired of people putting pressure on you, it won’t hurt to say no and mean it. And from this week on, you might find it easier to do exactly that.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jul 20)

There is good news this week as dynamic Mars in the last few degrees of your sign turns direct on Monday. If it has seemed like you’ve been slogging through mud over past weeks and months, this phase is now coming to an end. You’ll soon feel more motivated to finish tasks and projects that have been sitting untouched for some time.

LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

It wouldn’t be surprising if you felt quite tired and even drained at times. This might be due to having sobering Saturn and powerful Pluto retrograde in your lifestyle and wellness sector. However, with feisty Mars in this same zone turning direct on Monday, a spark could be ignited this week. The good news is that people are listening.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 23)

With cautious Saturn in your psychological sector aligning with electric Uranus, you might get insights into the root cause of a current problem. Furthermore, with action-oriented Mars now turning direct in this same secluded zone, you could feel much more motivated to do something about it.

VIRGO (Jul 24 – Aug 23)

If aspects of your creative or romantic life have seemed stuck lately, things might be about to change for you. Courageous Mars turns direct in your leisure zone on Monday, and this could set off a chain reaction. As it begins to move forward, you might find that whatever held you back becomes less and less of a problem.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The desire to get away from it all and forget about your responsibilities could be distracting this week. While there is no problem with taking a well-earned break and doing something exciting, someone might not appreciate you doing so. No matter how strong the yearning, getting those key tasks out of the way first means that you’ll be able to enjoy.