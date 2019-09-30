‘Astonishing revelations as Art 370 impact peters off’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Many untold stories and details buried deep under the layers of time and deliberate varied suppressio have started surfacing after the abrogation of Article 370, proposed fresh and fair delimitation, and hope of imminent change in power balance after the last 72 years long ‘K’ centric suppressive rule by dynastic legacies.

One such occasion was recent release of a documentary developed by Maj Gen G.D Bakshi (Retd), author, poet and famous defence analyst. Audience were spell bound in the Tiger Auditorium in Jammu Cantonment when the documentary of the unparalleled valour of Brig Rajinder Singh, MVC (Postumous) was screened, followed by a session of memoirs and comments by surviving veterans of that era. The ninety-two years (young) Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Ex MLC was the oldest stalwart veteran who presided over the function, while Maj Gen Sharad Kapoor, GOC Tiger Division was the Chief Guest among war veterans like Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, VrC, Brig Anil Gupta, Manoj Dhar, VC Jammu University and Veterans of 6 JAK RIFLES.

Gen Goverdhan Singh who was in service as an Officer of the J&K State Forces recalled details and made some startling revelations. The General intimated that, “Indian and Pakistani troops fought deadly battles against each other, as pawns, under the same British regime and British top brass; while the two newly formed nations lost over ten lakh populations in inter communal strife (s) as they fled from” he said. General Jamwal elaborated how Brig Rajinder Singh then fought a front line trench to trench battle personally as Chief of J&K State Forces with a handful of 100 men picked up from Badami Bagh Cantonment and successfully delayed the raiders by four days and caused attrition to 6000 force of tribals and Pakistani Regulars.

During the four days, Maharaja used to negotiate and acced to India and get Indian Army to save the State. Alas! The process was stalled by the then PM, Jawaharlal Nehru by imposing a premature unilateral ceasefire when own troops had an upper hand and on heals of enemy to get liberated vast areas of Jammu province, now called PoJK.

He compared the famous Battle of Uri-1947 to classic battles of the world Thermopylae 400 BC and Saragari of 1897 where much smaller determined force took on much larger armies, got totally outnumbered but held on with sheer grit, courage and spirit to achieve the aim.