ASTI highlights plight of micro industries, demands relaxation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Association of Small and Tiny Industries (ASTI), Jammu Province, urged Governor’s administration to provide necessary relaxation to micro industries in Jammu.

Briefing media persons here, Harbinder Singh, President ASTI said that the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir has been facing law and order issues since 1989, which varied in intensity from time to time with recent flare-ups in year 2008, 2010 and 2016. “Now the State has been bifurcated with two Union Territories. Presently, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is facing severe restrictions in Kashmir Valley including closure of mobile and internet services, though progressively landline phones are being restored. In Jammu division, landline and mobile phones are functional; however mobile internet is not working. There are frequent ceasefire violations and cross-border firing at LoC in different sectors. Additionally, there were incidents of terrorist attacks in Jammu Division at Sunjwan and Nagrota Army Camp. Given this background, when State has been exposed to more or less law and order issues, disturbances in connectivity as well as terrorist attacks, the State would be the last destination for investment by anyone in the country. Hence, ASTI would like to highlight the fact that Micro Industry in Jammu is facing serious financial crunch,” he asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Jagotra stated that after abrogation of Article 370, there is disruption in supply of industrial goods to Kashmir Valley. The micro unit holders have no contacts with buyers from Valley resulting stoppage of transportation of goods to Kashmir, curtailment in production and huge quantity of stocks piled-up with industrial units, he added.

Darshan Lal appealed to the Governor’s administration to waive-off bank interest on term loan and cash credit facilities for at least an year besides extending credit facility of working capital by 50 per cent over and above the present sanctioned limit.

Raminder Pal Singh demanded that soft loans should be provided to micro unit holders if needed, since the industry is facing huge financial crunch. He also requested for deferring power bills of units for month of July, August and September 2019.

“There are several pending payments for material purchased by the Government Departments, which have not been issued to the micro enterprises during last 2-3 years. Payment should be issued to the micro enterprises at the earliest so that they do not suffer any more,” he demanded.

The President ASTI further urged the Governor’s administration to fulfill highlighted demands for providing some relaxation to micro industry of Jammu.