Asstt Profs appointed for Kashmiri, Dogri

JAMMU: The State Government appointed Assistant Professors Kashmiri and Dogri in Higher Education Department.

“On the recommendations of the J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of the 26 candidates as Assistant Professor (Kashmiri) on regular temporary basis, in the pay scale of Rs. 15,600-39,100 with AGP of Rs. 6000 (Pre-revised), Academic Level 10 with pay structure of Rs. 57,700 in the Higher Education Department,” reads the order issued by Talat Parvez, Secretary, Higher Education Department.

The appointees include Kaisar Ahmad Malik, Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh, Syed Kausar Andarbi, Shugufta Majeed, Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Izhar-ul-Haq Wani, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Shaista Ahmad, Inayat Ullah Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Nusrat Jan, Arsheed Ahmad Malik, Mohd Hussain Dar, Sami Ullah Rather, Jaweed Ahmad Teli, Mohd. Abbas Mir, Neelofar Ara, Aarif Mohd Mir, Mohd Amin Mir, Javid Ahmad Malik, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Sumeer Mohi-ud-Din, Rehana John, Ab Qayoom Wani, Irfan Ahmad Wagay and Mushtaq Ahmad Kumar.

“The appointees shall report to the concerned Nodal Principals GGM Science College/Amar Singh College Srinagar within a period of 21 days from the date of issue of this order failing which their appointment shall be deemed to have been cancelled without any notice,” the order stated.

“On the recommendations of the J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of the 44 candidates as Assistant Professor (Dogri) on regular temporary basis, in the pay scale of Rs. 15,600-39,100 with AGP of Rs. 6000 (Pre-revised), Academic Level 10 with pay structure of Rs. 57,700 in the Higher Education Department,” reads another order.

The appointees include Sunil Kumar Mangoch, Manoj Heer, Preeti Rachna, Deepika Mehra, Shiv Kumar Khajuria, Rajnish Kumar, Sheetal Devi, Anju Rani, Surita Sharma, Dr Shamsher Lal, Tarseem Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rimjhim Gupta, Rajesh Manhas, Sheetal Sharma, Deepika Sharma, Usha Rani, Shama Rani, Brham Dutt, Arti Devi, Bavita Kumari, Manisha Kumari, Vaishno Devi, Radha Rani, Sonika Jasrotia, Pooja Sharma, Rekha Sharma, Manju Bala, Meena Devi, Yash Pal Sharma, Bishan Dass, Gopal Singh, Pradeep Kumar Kundal, Shobha Rani, Anu Devi, Neetu Sharma, Suresh Chander, Sunil Kumar, Shallu Rani, Poonam Kumari, Kajal Samyal, Naresh Kumar, Nisha Kumari and Sunil Kumar.

