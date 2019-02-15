Asstt Prof IT transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Mohammad Basharat, Assistant Professor (IT), under orders of transfer to S.P College, Srinagar has been posted to Government Degree College, Poonch. The order in this regard was issued on Thursday by Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department.
