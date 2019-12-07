Associations seek revocation of promotions Dir Agri Sgr

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Graduate Promotee Agriculture Officers Association (JKGPAOA) and Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Technocrats Association (JKATA) on Saturday condemned the promotions made in violations of SRO 375.

In a joint meeting of aforesaid Associations, the participants said that Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Production Department (JKAPD) has convened DPC of 104 number of AEAs (Divisional Cadre Post) to JAEO level (State Cadre Post) for Kashmir Division in which neither the Director Agriculture Jammu who is designated member of DPC has been involved nor the eligible meritorious candidates of Jammu have been considered for promotion.

They appealed to Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to look into the discriminatory orders of promotion made vide Agriculture order No 377 and 378/Estt of 2019 dated November 5, 2019 by Director Kashmir in favour of AEAs of Kashmir Division and the same be revoked.