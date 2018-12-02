Association with Comedian Sidhu reflects level of Rahul, Imran

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: Politicians and comedians have many traits in common, duplicity being at the top. And when it comes to comedian turned politician like Navjot Singh Sidhu, the duplicity can naturally touch the dubious levels.

Hours after declaring that he was sent to Pakistan to attend Kartarpur Sahib corridor ceremony by Congress President, who he described as Captain in cricket parlance, the former cricketer Sidhu denied literally in split second his own claim. First, he told a press conference that Rahul Gandhi, known as Pappu in the country (a term for comedian) is his captain (a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh) and it is he who sent him to Pakistan. Sidhu disgraced the Chief Minister, as he knew that Amarinder Singh loves to prefix his name with Captain (to relive his army association).

The minister in Punjab Cabinet, Sidhu belittled his seasoned and most patriotic Chief Minister, saying he (Captain Amarinder Singh) had dissuaded him (Sidhu) following a grenade attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar that left many people dead, but he paid no heed. Obviously, Captain Amarinder Singh had tried to stop the laughter-man Sidhu, as he had blamed Pakistan’s ISI for the attack.

Out of sheer excitement and in a bid to corner the BJP under mistaken belief of placating Gandhis in New Delhi, Sidhu had told the truth, which could be quite uncomfortable for his ‘Captain’ Rahul, as he just could not afford to annoy politically powerful Punjab Chief Minister. Therefore, U-turn from his previous statement and claim! What Sidhu tweeted to disown his previous claim was quite hilarious, ” Get your facts right before you distort them. Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan. The whole world knows I went on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite”. This patently seems the fall-out of Captain Amarinder Singh’s snub to Rahul Gandhi, who in return must have taken Sidhu to task.

Coming to Sidhu’s cricket parlance of Captain tag to Rahul Gandhi, his entire Pakistan visit remained mired in the willow and ball metaphors. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put India in a conundrum with the move to open the Kartarpur border corridor. In presence of his Prime Minister, Qureshi had gone on saying that Imran had “bowled a googly” at India by opening the Kartarpur border corridor, forcing India to send two ministers, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, to attend the ceremony.

Pakistan Foreign Minister’s googly (In cricket, a type of deceptive delivery bowled by a right-arm leg spinner who bowls in a leg spin way but the ball goes in the off side direction) tag reflects the rogue nation’s intention. Was it duplicity? Did Pakistan think that by inviting Indian ministers, it had befooled the country of 125 crore nation? Did they tend to affront two devout Sikh ministers, who crossed the Wagah border with emotional and sentimental state of mind? Was the ceremony just a façade, an event to accomplish dubious Pak agenda? Perhaps, the nationalist Congressman (a very rare case in the grand old party) Captain Amarinder Singh understood the Pak game plan and refused to attend the ceremony, risking his support base in Punjab. But Punjabis, especially Sikhs, too understood the political wisdom and sagacity of their Chief Minister, which is reflected in the statement of Sidhu as well, who said that 50 to 100 Congress leaders had patted his back over Kartarpur visit. This means the Sikhs did not took him seriously.

Like Sidhu, the entire Kartarpur episode, is going to boomerang on Pakistan in days and years to come. The terror nation and its Prime Minister has demonstrated political bankruptcy by saying that Pakistan may have to wait Sidhu becoming Prime Minister of India to carry forward the peace process. The jibe proved short-lived, as Imran Khan urged India the next day to resume dialogue with Islamabad.

By befriending the character like Sidhu, Pakistan Prime Minister has exposed his level. So has the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who failed to rein in his loose cannon, who got so encouraged that he did not hesitate even for a moment to offend his own Chief Minister, least to speak of Narendra Modi, who he belittled on foreign soil.

The day is not far when Pakistan will have to pay for its diplomatic misadventure with India.