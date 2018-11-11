Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a part of its campaign to draw attention of the common populace towards various factors responsible for the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region, Dr. Sushil and his team organised a medical check-up and treatment camp at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Simbal camp.

More than 250 people benefitted from this noble initiative. Patients underwent health checkups by the team of specialist doctors and were given consultations and medicine free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sushil Sharma, HoD Cardiology GMC, Jammu said their team has been organising medical camps regularly in the far flung areas for screening, diagnosis and treatment and has been able to save a number of lives.

“Since diabetes awareness week is going to be observed around the globe from November 14, our team would educate the general public about the various morbidities caused by this affliction and how to prevent, abate and control such condition,” he said.

As we all are well aware of this gruesome reality that diabetes is now a global epidemic with a serious impact on the quality of life of individuals and families. Diabetes is India’s fastest growing disease and the current figures are expected to almost double by 2025. Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Diabetes can result in severe complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness and peripheral Vascular Disease resulting in damage to feet that can lead to limb amputations. Of all the possible linkages, the association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming. It has been established that heart disease is the number one cause of death among people with Type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes are more vulnerable to heart disease than those people who did not have diabetes.

He emphasised that early detection is very important for the prevention of diabetes. It can be accomplished through relatively inexpensive blood testing. Treatment of diabetes involves lowering blood glucose. People with diabetes need to strictly comply with their treatment plan, which includes living a healthy lifestyle and taking their medication as prescribed by their doctor.

Additionally, improving collaboration among different levels of health care providers to ensure the continuum of care is also essential to beat diabetes.

Management Committee of the Gurudwara Rangil Singh, Rajinder Singh, Harpal Singh, Santokh Singh, Kulvir Singh, Harbans Singh and Sukhdev Singh appreciated the efforts of Dr Sushil and his team.

Others who were part of this health awareness programme included Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor and Dr Kewal Sharma. Paramedics and volunteers included Kamal Sharma, Gourav Sharma, Raghav Rajput, Rajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Aman Gupta , Kirti Bhat, Rajeev Vohra, Rohit Khajuria, Vijay Sharma, Subash Sharma and Rajkumar.