ASSOCHAM leaders call on Dr Jitendra, discuss J&K investment prospects

NEW DELHI: ASSOCHAM (Associate Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) leaders met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh here and discussed various issues, particularly investment prospects, in Jammu & Kashmir and Northeast.

In a discussion lasting nearly 30 minutes, All India Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, Saurabh Sanyal and other members of Managing Committee showed enthusiasm and curiosity about emerging investment and trade prospects in Jammu & Kashmir, following abrogation of Article 370 and introduction of new administrative and political arrangement from 31st October, 2019. They said that Jammu & Kashmir had lot of unexplored potential, which was waiting to be utilised to its optimum extent.

The ASSOCHAM leaders also conveyed their inclination to promote young start-up groups to set-up entrepreneurship in the region. They also offered to collaborate and support efforts of local start-ups in the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that with new arrangement coming in place, Jammu & Kashmir will be able to avail enormous opportunities and avenues as far as trade, business and investment are concerned. He said that in the new set-up, there will definitely be ease of business with scaling down of barriers, that existed in the past.

Referring to goal of 5 – Trillion dollar economy set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India today is looked up by the entire world as an important business destination as well as business collaborator. In this changing scenario, he said, nobody had a right to deprive youth of Jammu & Kashmir from being a part of India’s global ascent in economy and therefore, the resolute decision taken by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with regard to Jammu & Kashmir has undone the injustice of last seven decades.

Dr Jitendra Singh further hoped that in years to come, youth of Jammu & Kashmir will be able to find means of livelihood within Jammu & Kashmir instead of moving out to other parts of country.