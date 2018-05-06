Assistant Prof of Kashmir University missing, protests in varsity

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: An assistant professor of University of Kashmir here went missing, leading to protests in the varsity on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual assistant professor in the sociology department, went missing since yesterday, a police official said.

The official said Bhat was a resident of Chundina area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

His family informed the university authorities about his disappearance this morning, the official added.

They said protests rocked the university today over Bhat’s disappearance, following which the vice chancellor met the protesting students and assured them that all efforts would be made to trace the missing lecturer.

The university is in touch with the local police. Students are requested to maintain calm and cooperate, a university spokesman said in a statement. He said the vice-chancellor has written to Director General of Police SP Vaid, requesting him to make all efforts to trace Bhat’s whereabouts.

The offices of the Chancellor as well as the Pro-Chancellor have also been apprised about the matter, the spokesman said.