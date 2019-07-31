ASSEMBLY POLLS

At last now the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir are going to be a reality. The move it looks comes after the State BJP which gave its ground reality report to the party heads in New Delhi. State BJP has becom confident of the outcome in electoral battle. What is to be looked upon is will there be possibility of coming together of Kashmir parties? Ideologically poles apart these parties sing almost same tune to express their detest for New Delhi leadership. The move has thus ignited political activities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently told Parliament that the Narendra Modi government was ready to provide adequate security for assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. This justifies the additional troop deployment. The deployment is likely to be complete before August 15, Independence Day. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah exhorted supporters to show energy and hit the ground running if they want to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from winning a seat in the Kashmir Valley. He cited the example of Pulwama, the current hotbed of terror, to underscore that if the voting pattern of the Lok Sabha election is repeated, the BJP would win a seat from the area. A day before the BJP’s key meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called for a “united response”. This, interestingly, comes hours after the National Conference took a dig at Mehbooba Mufti, who had opposed tinkering with Article 35A. She said it will affect state’s identity and be akin to setting a powder keg on fire. The National Conference issued a statement saying “if people had trusted her to defend state’s identity, she wouldn’t have come third in Parliament elections.”Kashmir looks to heading for a coalition of diabolically opposite for the first time. This alliance is almost like what happened in Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. If such a coming together of trio National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress takes place it will change BJP’s poll mathematics a bit.