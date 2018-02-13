Assembly observes 2-minute silence in memory of Sunjwan victims

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday observed a two-minute silence in memory of five Army personnel and a civilian who were killed in a terror strike on the Sunjwan Army camp here.

A group of Jaish-e-Mohammmad terrorists struck the residential quarter of the sprawling camp in the early hours on Saturday and killed five army personnel and the father of one of the slain jawans, besides injuring 10 others including six women and children. Three JeM terrorists were gunned down.

National Conference MLA Devender Singh Rana invited the attention of the chair towards the terror attack and suggested for a two-minute silence to pay tributes to those killed.

Accepting the request of the member, Speaker Kavinder Gupta asked for observance of the two-minute silence.

Soon after the House assembled this morning, NC member Mian Altaf sought a detailed statement from the government on the terror strike on the Army camp.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said the operation at Sunjwan was in its final stage.