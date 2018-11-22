Assembled Municipal Committees of Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

A capable and successful farmer is one who feels proud of the quantum of the crop he produces in his fields and not on what he purchases from other landlords in order to cater to his needs. The causes for the poor yield of the crops is not what the farmer thinks but the quality of the seeds he sows, kind of fertiliser he uses, timely irrigation and his management skill. The political drama of horse trading, which the political parties and the winning candidates in the current ULB elections of Jammu Kashmir State played, not only lowered the status of our political parties and their leaders but have put a question mark on their credibility, honesty and loyalty towards the voters who voted for them in the ULB elections. In the race of framing the Municipal Committees the major political party of Jammu Division spared no effort in purchasing the loyalties of those who contested the ULBs as independent candidates and by cross voting. The winning candidates sold their loyalties in the political markets at exorbitant rates. One national level political party of Jammu which showed week performance during the ULB elections in the State in general and Jammu province in particular, except in Jammu city where it could save both its skin and the face by framing the Council at its own. Taking a glance of the performance of the same party in the rest of the Jammu region the tally of the winning candidates has remained between 30 to 35 per cent in majority of the MCs, where in order to save the skin and the face, the party didn’t hesitate in buying the loyalties of the independent candidates even at exorbitant rates. Framing of the MCs with the help of the borrowed crutches cannot put a veil on the performance of the party which is sheer befooling the masters sitting in the capital. The party could win the ULB elections rather save its face in Jammu city by inducting the whole governmental machinery in the process, by frequent visits of central leaders, where not even a single State leader of the party ever visited the MCs of the far flung areas. The poor performance of the party in other parts of the Jammu Division, as the party workers feel, is due to the cool, careless and adamant behaviour of the party ombudsmen who instead of keeping their liaison with the party workers developed friendship with the influential leaders of other parties. Assembling the MCs with the imported components cannot beat the quality of framed with the original components.

Shiv Kumar Padha,

Basohli.