Assault video goes viral, case registered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Thursday registered a case after an assault video went viral.

As per the details, a video showing a youth being attacked by some miscreants with sharp-edged weapon at Babliyana went viral. Taking cognizance in the matter, Satwari police registered a case and efforts are on to identify the accused. Meanwhile, Bus Stand Police registered assault case against unknown persons on the complaint of Gurvinder Singh, resident of Hatli Morh. Kanachak Police registered an assault case against Pankaj Gupta on the complaint of Anju Devi, resident of Purkhoo and same police also registered a similar case against Yoginder Lal on the complaint of Sharda Devi, resident of Kothe Morh.