Assassination plan against Sajjad Lone fails

J&K cop involved in Hizb conspiracy to eliminate the Cabinet Minister for Rs 20 lakh Supari

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Top security and intelligence authorities in New Delhi have advised the Jammu and Kashmir government to immediately beef up personal security and house protection of the Minister for Social Welfare and Science & Technology Sajjad Gani Lone even as a Hizbul Mujahideen plan to purportedly eliminate the prominent separatist-turned-mainstream politician at his hometown of Handwara has failed.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir Police refused to make comment while asserting that Lone was already in the highest security category of ‘Z-Plus’ and not vulnerable to any assassination attempt. They said a periodic review of the threat perceptions and security requirements takes place once in every three months. “We have a meticulous protection plan around every protected person in place. It has not been breached in the last 12 years”, said an official.

According to the highly placed government sources, it was being investigated whether the plan to eliminate Sajjad Lone—whose father Abdul Gani Lone had been shot dead by unidentified terrorists at a public meeting in Srinagar on May 21, 2002—had been hatched up by the ISI in Pakistan or Syed Salahuddin’s Hizbul Mujahideen independently.

Officials claimed to have unearthed a plan according to which a top functionary of Hizbul Mujahideen, who is a resident of Handwara area and based in Pakistan for the last over 20 years, had been lately directed by his organisational head and Muttahida Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin to arrange for Sajjad Lone’s elimination.

Authorities have learned that the Hizbul Mujahideen functionary managed to deliver a pistol to a Constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handwara through a Sopore-based over-ground worker of the organisation, who, ultimately was supposed to pass on the weapon to a youth of Banday Mohalla of Handwara. The youth had been given the task of breaching the Minister’s security ring with the advantage of being his neighbour and political supporter during a public interaction and pull the trigger.

Officials revealed that reward money of Rs 20 lakh had been settled with different characters involved in the assassination plan but refused to disclose whether the Policeman and the Handwara youth had been arrested for sustained interrogation or they had gone underground.

Independent confirmation to the sensational revelation was not immediately possible.

Even as scores of prominent mainstream politicians, including former MLAs and ex-Minister Wali Mohammad Itoo, had been killed by terrorists in the hey days of insurgency and Governor’s rule in 1990-1996 period, National Conference’s sitting MLA of Langate Abdul Ahad Wani alias Kar was ambushed and shot dead by terrorists during a routine morning walk close to his village in Langate area in 1998.

During Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference government, MLA Dooru, Parliamentary Secretary and Minister of State for Power Ghulam Hassan Bhat was killed in a major IED blast on May 15, 1999. Four of his security guards also got killed in the blast that ripped the Minister’s car in Dooru area.

During campaigning for Assembly elections, NC’s MLA of Lolab and Minister of Law Mushtaq Ahmad Lone was shot dead along with three of his security guards by unidentified terrorists at a public meeting near Tikipora village of Lolab, Kupwara, on September 11, 2002.

In Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s PDP-Congress government, NC’s MLA of Sangrama and Minister of State for Education Dr Ghulam Nabi Lone was shot dead by unidentified terrorists inside his bedroom at his official bungalow in Tulsi Bagh area of Srinagar in a fidayeen strike. Two of his security guards and a terrorist also died in the same attack on October 18, 2005.

Meanwhile, officials said, a J&K Police constable Ashfaq Ahmad Dar, who was posted in District Police Lines Kathua and was missing for the last five days, is known to have joined Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and assumed the code-name Abu Arqam. He is a resident of Heff Shirmal village in Pulwama-Shopian belt of South Kashmir.