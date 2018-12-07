Assam panchayat repoll: 73 per cent voting recorded

Share Share 0 Share 0

Guwahati: Around 73 per cent voters exercised their franchise in repolling for panchayat election held in 15 polling stations of seven districts of Assam on Friday, Assam State Election Commission sources said.

Panchayat polls were held in the first phase on Thursday and the repolling was necessitated due to anomalies found in the ballot papers.

“An estimated 73.16 per cent polling was recorded in repolling held in 15 polling stations. Voting was peaceful,” the sources said.

Repolling was held in polling stations in Dhemaji, Kamrup, Bishwanath, Charaideo, Lakhimpur and Jorhat districts.

Over 75 per cent people cast their votes in the first phase of panchayat elections held in 16 districts to decide the political fate of 43,515 contestants in 15,899 posts in the three tiers of panchayati raj – Zilla Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat and Gaon Panchayat.

Altogether 442 candidates of various parties have already been declared winners uncontested.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 9, when fates of 35,056 candidates will be decided for 10,909 posts by 64,21,518 voters through 9,428 polling booths in 13 districts.

The counting for both the phases will take place on December 12.(PTI)