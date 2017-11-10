ASP for eradicating drug mafia, to launch women helpline

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: Sanjay Parihar , Additional Superintendent of Police on Friday convened a police-public meet as new ASP Kathua and resolved to eradicate drug mafia in the district. Prominent citizens raised several burning issues like flourishing of drug business, stray animals, encroachments, overloading, speed riding by youths, female foeticides etc. People raised the issue of flourishing of drug business in schools and colleges where they cited the example of Degree Collage, Government Higher Secondary School Hiranagar, Kootah, Sallan etc. and alleged that the drug is openly sold and purchased but nobody is there to exercise control on the business to save the lives of innocent students.

Citizens suggested installing CCTV cameras in main Chowks, continuity of recovery van to control on traffic and encroachment aside the links roads, special surveillance on inter-state border roads to control on smuggling of drugs and other goods.

In respond to the complaints being raised by prominent citizens, ASP ensured to set up special help line cell to redress the problems being faced by all sections of the society. He sought public support for appropriate action against crime and announced to identify drug suppliers, Illegal detection of female foeticide centres, verification about flourishing of drug mafia in educational institutions etc. ASP Kathua ensured to provide corruption free policing and appealed public to send SMS, telephonic call or personal meeting with him to highlight the mal-functioning of police staff if anyone is found guilty. ASP Kathua announced to launch women helpline cell and number, counseling with drug addict youths and women of the society to know about their problems for immediate redressal. SDPO border Reval Choudhary, DySP Ops Rakesh Parihar, DySP(P) Ummer Rashied, Insp. Amit Sangra, SI Anand Duttaa and SI Bishan Dass were also present.