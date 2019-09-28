ASP, 23 DySPs transferred

Sheema ASP R S Pura; Karan SDPO Vijaypur; Shwetambri DySP Hq Jammu; Sambyal DySP PTTI Vijaypur; Mehboob DySP Hq Kathua

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Friday transferred one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and 23 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP).

According to PHQ order, Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS, ASP Hqrs Jammu has been transferred and posted as ASP R S Pura vice Sourabh Prashar, SDPO R S Pura who has been posted as DySP PCR Jammu.

Majeeb-ur-Rehman, DySP, SO to DIG Rajouri-Poonch has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Udhampur-Reasi vice Lov Karan, who has been posted as SDPO Vijaypur.

Vinod Kumar, DySP PC Wadoora has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-1st Bn (l/c Bhawan Katra) vice Satpal Modi, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-8th Bn.

Baljit Singh, SDPO Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as DySP CID SB Kishtwar against available post with additional charge of CID SB Doda.

Bashir Ahmad, DySP, SO to DIG HG Kashmir has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Kulgam vice Suraj Singh, who has been posted as DySP SKPA Udhampur.

Nikhil Rasgotra, DySP Hqrs Kathua has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-17th Bn; Shwetambri Sharma, DySP Crime Branch Jammu as DySP Hqrs Jammu; Javaid Iqbal Tabassam, DySP STC Talwara as DySP PC Surankote vice Krishan Singh, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-8th Bn.

Pankaj Soodan, DySP SKPA Udhampur has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Doda/Kishtwar vice Zohaib Hassan, who has been posted as DySP PC Kulgam.

Rajinder Singh, SDPO Atholi has been transferred and posted as DySP CID SB Udhampur vice Sunil Singh, who has been posted as DySP PC Wadoora.

Majad Mehboob, DySP IR-18th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Kathua; Shamsher Singh Sambyal, DySP DAR Anantnag as DySP PTTI Vijaypur; Sagara Singh, DySP JKAP-5th Bn as SO to DIG Rajouri/Poonch; Mohammad Elyas Pandit, DySP Traffic Anantnag as DySP JKAP-3rd Bn (security); Kartar Singh, DySP awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as DySP IR-7th Bn; Ajay Anand, DySP IR-10th Bn as SDPO Atholi; and Abdul Aziz Ganai, DySP IR-11th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Anantnag.