ASP, 16 DySPs reshuffled

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid has ordered transfers and postings of one Additional Superintendent of Police and 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) on Saturday.

Utkarsh, IPS, ASP Hqrs Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as ASP PCR Srinagar against leave reserve post of DySP while Kulbir Chand Handa, awaiting orders of posting at ZPHQ Jammu has been posted as DySP Hqrs Udhampur vice Kameshwar Puri, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-8th Bn against available vacancy.

Vivek Shekhar Sharma, DySP JKAP-14th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP-8th Bn against available vacancy while Ashiq Hussain Tak, DySP Hqrs Shopian has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Ganderbal.

Aejaz Ahmad Malik, DySP PC Manzgam Kulgam has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-21st Bn vice Ruhail Mircha, who has been posted as DySP CID CI K (WC) vice Mir Burhan UI Haq Kanth.

Syed Sajad Hussain, DySP CID CI K (Hqrs) has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Shopian while Nawaz Ahmad, DySP IR-4th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Kakpora.

Rameez Raja, DySP PC Anantnag has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP-11th Bn against Leave Reserve post of DySP while Sarfaraz Bashir Ganai, DySP IR-11th Bn has been transferred and posted a DySP CID CI Kulgam/Shopian.

Mohd Nawaz Khandey, SO to DIG Udhampur has been transferred and posted as DYSP Hqrs Poonch vice Shahid Nahiem Ahmed, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-3rd Bn (Security) against available vacancy while Mir Burhan-UI-Haq Kanth, DySP CID CI K (WC) has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Anantnag.

Surinder Mohan, DySP IR-11th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Manzgam Kulgam while Mohammad Yousuf, DySP Hqrs Anantnag has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-9th Bn and Rajinder Kumar, DySP IR-17th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-18th Bn.