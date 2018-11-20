ASN School wins Inter-School Debate Competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ASN Higher Secondary School, Channi Himmat on Monday won Inter-School Debate Competition on the topic ‘TV & Cinema destroying the Youth’ organised by Bal Bharti Public School, Channi Rama, here.

Twelve students from various schools participated where in Ummeia Bano of 9th Class of ASN Higher Secondary School stood first. The school administration congratulated the participant. Ritesh Kapoor, Administrator of the School hailed the efforts of the teacher incharge and the students who have participated in the competition.

He added that school also stood first in the recently organised Inter-School Debate Competition organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad at RM Public School, Sainik Colony, Jammu. He added that the school is showing brilliance in every activity organised at various levels.