ASKPC condemns Azad’s statement, seeks apology

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) raised serious concern over statement of Gulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha attributing exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to the then Governor of J&K, Jagmohan.

In a meeting held here, Ravinder Raina, President All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) said that such statements indicate the mindset of Azad by which he exonerate Jihadis and Separatist, who were responsible for exodus of Kashmir Pandits and their genocide. “It indicates that Azad wants to white wash genocide of Kashmir Pandits, thus giving a clean-chit to perpetrators of exodus of peace-living minority community from Valley,” he said.

“The statement, in itself, is a boost for separatists who are falsely propagating their false narratives while actual victims of Jihad are Kashmir Pandits. It is most unfortunate that such a high profile leader is spelling venom. Does he not remember massacre of Sangrampur, Vanhama and Nadimarg and slogans which echoed entire Kashmir Valley asking KPs to leave or to die and same were circulated in local papers when a large scale of mobs on streets and mosque were used to incite hatred towards minority,” he added. Raina said that the real face of Azad has came out of curtain, indicating that his ideology is hand in glow with enemies of the Nation.

ASKPC sought unconditional apology from Azad and the Congress President who claims to be a Kashmir Pandit and pre-fixes his name with Kashmiri Pandit community. Congress President should call an explanation for such mischievous statement by the party leader, he demanded.

Others who spoke during the meeting included Dr T K Bhat, General Secretary, Advocate Kashmiri Lal, Shiban Khabri, R K Wangnoo, S L Bhat, B L Jalali, B L Raina, Veena Gurtoo (Women Wing President), S K Raina and B L Handoo.