Asiya Andrabi released on bail

SRINAGAR: Separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e- Millat chief Asiya Andrabi was released on bail on Monday, eight months after her arrest.
Andrabi and an associate Fehmeeda Sofi were released on bail from the central jail here following court orders, officials said.
The women separatists were arrested in April this year for allegedly inciting protests and taking part in unlawful activities. They were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had in August quashed their detention but they were kept in custody as they were wanted in several other cases.
