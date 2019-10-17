Asim of DPS Jammu excels in CBSE Inter-school Skating C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Asim Abass Khan (2nd-I) of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu secured bronze medal in 500 meters Quads category in CBSE North Zone Inter-School Skating Championship organised by CBSE New Delhi at Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab from October 11 to 13, 2019.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated Asim and his Coach, Arnav Mahajan for the laurels. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also appreciated him.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to Asim and his parents.