Asif of GDC Bijbehara bags bronze medal in Karate

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Hafiz Mohammad Asif, a student of Government Degree College Bijbehara has bagged bronze medal in 9th Asia Hakuakai Karate Championship at New Delhi under 72 Kg category. The championship was organised by Japan Karate Do Hakuakai Organisation-India at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Asif has also represented the country at international level in World Hakuakai Karate Championship 2019 held at Azusawa Gymnasium Itabashi Ward Tokyo, Japan in last August and bagged bronze medal in senior category. Asif has been felicitated at a function held at Government Degree College Bijbehara in which Prof. Nighat Fatima, Principal and Physical Director, Mohammad Abdullah Dar were present.
