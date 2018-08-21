Asiad wrestling: Divya Kakran bags bronze

Jakarta: Divya Kakran added the first bronze to India’s wrestling tally at the 18th Asian Games, beating Taipei’s Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout for the 68kg category, here today.
The 20-year-old Asian championships silver-medallist prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.
Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events.
Divya was a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’ to release in Kazakhstan
Kajol always lights up the screen, says Neha Dhupia
‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
Being wanted and respected feels good: Kajol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper