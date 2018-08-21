Asiad wrestling: Divya Kakran bags bronze

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jakarta: Divya Kakran added the first bronze to India’s wrestling tally at the 18th Asian Games, beating Taipei’s Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout for the 68kg category, here today.

The 20-year-old Asian championships silver-medallist prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events.

Divya was a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year. (PTI)