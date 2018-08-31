Asiad Squash: India women’s team beats Malaysia 2-0 to reach final

Jakarta: The Indian women’s squash team knocked out defending champion Malaysia to enter the finals of the 18th Asian Games, here today.
The Indian team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna, defeated Malaysia 2-0 to assure itself of at least a silver here.
The Indian men’s team will play Hong Kong in the semifinals later in the day. (PTI)
