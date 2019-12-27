Asia Hotel organises painting competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Asia Hotel Jammu organised a painting competition for children below 15 years of age, which was attended by students from more than 40 prestigious schools. The competition was categorised into two groups i.e., Junior and Senior Group. The juniors were given an option to draw anything of their choice whereas the theme for Seniors were Pollution, Drug Abuse, Save Water and Swachh Bharat.

The first prize in Junior Group was bagged by Siddhiksha, second Prize was bagged by Ayansh Gupta and third prize was bagged by Samaira Dewan. All the students who bagged the prizes were from R B Jodhamal.

In Senior category, Sumaira Singh and Sabhyata Verma both from Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School bagged the first and second prize respectively whereas Sonia Rohmetra bagged third prize. The prizes were presented to winners by Manjit Anand, wife of late Harjinder Singh Anand, Harkamal Anand, Gurmeet Anand, Sarla Kohli and Pooja Malhotra. The painting competition was judged by a panel of Judges. A number of other activities and fun-games including lucky dip, hit the glass etc were also organised for participants. The main source of attraction among children was a magic show. On the occasion Santa Claus distributed sweets among the children. The Chefs of Hotel Asia set-up mouth watering food stalls for children and their parents, who also enjoyed the delicacies.