ASI organises ‘Heritage Walk’ at historic Babore temple

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The historic Babore Temple at Manwal on Sunday witnessed a huge gathering of historians, academicians, writers, artists, tourists and students to celebrate World Heritage Week.

On the occasion, a Heritage Walk was flagged-off by Director Tourism, O.P Bhagat that covered five temple sites spread over one kilometer.

During the walk, visitors were made aware about the prominent historical, architectural and cultural aspects of the sites maintained by Archeological Survey of India (ASI). Noted writer and historian Shiv Nirmohi, on the occasion, emphasized on the need for preserving the cultural heritage of Jammu region.

Experts from ASI’s Jammu chapter briefed about the layout and intricate carvings of the archeological site and displayed the artifacts preserved in the strong room.

The students from Department of History, Archeology and Archives affiliated to Cluster University evinced keen interest in the ornate carvings and style of temple building.

Students from Gurukul under the aegis of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board recited hymns from ancient scriptures and displayed the rich heritage of oral traditions. Ashok Sharma- a prolific writer on Dogra heritage and Anil Paba- an amateur historian stressed for creating awareness about Jammu’s rich tangible and intangible heritage to give a boost to heritage tourism.

Heritage lovers, tourists and students from GDC Udhampur, Bhartiya college Udhampur, HSS Manwal participated in the heritage walk.

The event culminated with a folk song and dance performance by Ram Ditta and party. The participants were served authentic dishes from Dogra cuisine like Khamire, Babru and Auriya in leaf plates (pattal) and cups (doona).

SMDA had also organised FAM tour for travel planners, event managers and bloggers from Travel Tales India.