ASI killed as car plunges into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

Bhadarwah/Jammu: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed on Saturday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district, officials said.

ASI Vikram Singh (45), a resident of Gatha village of Bhadarwah, was posted in Kishtwar police station in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing, they said.

He was on his way to work, when he lost control of the car, which then plunged into the gorge at Galgandhar on the Pul Doda-Bhadarwah National Highway, about 27 Km from his home town, around 8.30 am, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhadarwah, Adil Rishu said.

He said that locals and police personnel reached the spot immediately and rushed him to the district hospital in Doda, where he was declared as brought dead by doctors.