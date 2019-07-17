ASI killed after his car falls into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

Bhadarwah: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed on Tuesday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a 350-feet gorge in Doda district, police said.

The accident took place when ASI Niaz Ahmad (55), a resident of Beoli village, was on his way to Doda town, they said. He was posted at police post Dessa.

The officer lost control over the vehicle which fell into the gorge near Doda town, leaving him critically injured, an official said. The locals took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body has been handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, he said.