Ashwani elected DAPWA President

JAMMU: Defence Accounts Pensioner’s Welfare Association (DAPWA) Jammu nominated Ashwani Trisal as President while Darshan Grover was elected as Vice President of the association. The body was constituted during general body meeting, held under the chairmanship of R K Dogra, Patron of the Association.

Others elected on the occasion included Rajinder Pal as General Secretary, Y P Sharma as Joint Secretary, Raj Singh as Financial Secretary and S K Sharma, K G Gupta, H R Bahadur and Shashi Sharma as Executive Members.