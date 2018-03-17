ASCOMS to start Post PG fellowship programme in critical care medicine

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS&H) Sidhra, Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Medical Sciences Academy (IMSA), academic partners of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, UK for starting a post PG fellowship programme in Critical Care Medicine under the Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care. ASCOMS is the first institute in State of J&K to have partnered with international Academy/College to start any medical course. An MoU to this effect was signed between Dr. Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal, ASCOMS, Dr. Nandita Mehta, Prof & HOD Anaesthesiology and Critical Care and Course Coordinator for the fellowship programme and Dr. K. Jagadeesan, Registrar, Overseas (South East Asia), Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and Dr. R.K Thukral, Executive Director, International Medical Sciences Academy in the presence of other dignitaries in a function held at India International Centre, New Delhi.

Dr. Malhotra said that this specialty is a relatively young specialty in Medicine, which is a hybrid specialty blending the knowledge and skills of internal medicine, respiratory medicine and anaesthesiology.