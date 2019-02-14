ASCOMS students visit Red Cross Bhawan

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Thirty-eight MBBS students of Acharya Shri Chander College Of Medical Science & Hospital, Sidhra Jammu, along with Dr Sapna visited Red Cross Bhawan Jammu on Wednesday to acquaint themselves with Red Cross Society and to know about its core-activities. They were welcomed by Dinesh Gupta, Honourary Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region.

Briefing visiting students about the constitutional frame work of Red Cross, Gupta provided them detailed information on ‘What is Red Cross, works of Red Cross besides other vital activities’. He also informed them regarding benefits of blood donation and urged them to come forward and donate blood for saving precious lives.

Dr Shelly Mahajan (MD Anesthesia) assisted by Vironica Marwah (Field Officer, Red Cross Society) explained how the noble organisation came into being World-Wide, particularly in India. A documentary on the ‘Role of Red Cross Society in war as well as peace time’ was presented on the occasion.