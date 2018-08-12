ASCOMS hosts symposium on breast feeding

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To commemorate World Breast Feeding Week, ASCOMS Hospital on Saturday organised a symposium on breast feeding here in the hospital premises.

The symposium was organised by Department of Paediatrics under the supervision of Dr. Ravinder K. Gupta, Prof & Head. This scientific activity was attended by faculty members, residents, post graduates and undergraduate MBBS students of ASCOMS hospital. Nursing students also witnessed this activity.

Final Year MBBS students Vasundhra Dhar, Obaid Bin Rashid, Sukhman Kour, Shreya Bhat and Davinder Pal Singh and Pre-final year students Shaheen Parray and Shaishte Mahajan deliberated on various aspects of breast feeding.

On the occasion, Dr. Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal ASCOMS & Hospital was the Chief Guest. He emphasized the role of such symposia and ongoing clinical interactions in imparting quality medical education. He also spoke on importance of breastfeeding for better out care of children. He stressed upon the role of budding doctors and nurses in establishment of breast feeding.

The Chief Guest lauded the efforts of Department of Paediatrics in carrying out such informative scientific activities in the institution. He later gave certificates to the speakers.

Dr. Harkirat Kour, Senior Resident conducted the proceedings. Dr Ifra and Dr Vikas Sharma helped in conducting the symposium.