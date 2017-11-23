ASCOMS & Hospital organises symposium on neonatal care

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A symposium on Neonatal Care was held at ASCOMS and Hospital to commemorate Newborn Week held during November 15 to 21. The scientific activity was organised by the Department of Pediatrics, under the leadership of Dr. Ravinder Kumar Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Pediatrics and President National Neonatal Forum of J&K Chapter, India.

Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director/Principal ASCOMS and Hospital appreciated the efforts of the speakers, who stole the limelight during the symposium. He also appreciated Dr Ravinder Kumar Gupta for becoming the President of National Neonatal Forum of J&K Chapter, India.

Later, Dr Ravinder Kumar Gupta felicitated Dr Pavan.

The symposium was attended by the senior faculty of ASCOMS and Hospital, Residents, MBBS and Nursing students. Many senior faculty members of Government Medical College, Jammu also witnessed the scientific activity.

The students who spoke on the occasion include Damini Wakhloo Obstetric aspects of Neonatal Care, Anuj Gupta – Resuscitation of New Born, Kanika Sharma – Physiological Changes in a Newborn, Apoorva Malhotra – Surgical Emergencies in Newborn Care, Saishte Gupta – Pharmacotherapy in Neonates and Anieq Mughal – Community Based Preventive Aspects of Neonatal Care.

Dr Ravinder Kumar Gupta presented vote of thanks.