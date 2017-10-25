ASCOMS & Hospital organises IAP quiz

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The 30th Zonal Round IAP quiz for undergraduates was held here on Wednesday at ASCOMS and Hospital.

Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has been organising this important scientific activity for the last 30 years throughout India and for the second time in a row, the zonal round was held in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the 75 plus medical colleges in the North Zone, ASCOMS and Hospital was selected because of its peculiar academic records. It was a really proud moment for the faculty of ASCOMS and Hospital that their medical school had been selected to organise the zonal rounds of IAP quiz for undergraduates.

Dr Ravinder Kumar Gupta, Professor and Head Department of Pediatrics, ASCOMS was awestruck on the news of him being nominated again as the Zonal Coordinator and having the honour of organising and hosting the academic activity.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, Registrar Academics, Government Medical College, Jammu, Senior Pediatricians -Dr. S.S Slathia, Dr. Narinder Pargal, Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Dr. Shabeer Gut and Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Lucky Gupta, were present among the audience.

Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director/Principal ASCOMS and Hospital and Organising Chairperson IAP, was felicitated by Dr. Ravinder Kumar Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Pediatrics.

The audience also equally participated in the quiz.

The quiz contestants after selection from various divisions of North India that participated in this annual affair were Gopal Puri and Akshay Kumar from AIIMS Delhi; Aditya and Rajat Ranka from AIIMS Jodhpur; Neha Sharma and Ravi Sarswal from IGMC Shimla and Aliapreet Kour and Anandjit Kour from GMC Amritsar.

After an intense contest, GMC Amritsar emerged as the winner. Second place was secured by AIIMS Delhi, third place IGMC Shimla and final place by AIIMS Jodhpur and the respective winners were felicitated by the dignitaries.

The team of Aliapreet Kour and Anandjit Kour, from GMC Amritsar, will go forward and represent the North Zone of Indian Academy of Pediatrics at Nagpur, in the first week of January.

Dr Ravinder Kumar Gupta was Organising Secretary and Quiz Master for the event. Dr. Neera Singh and Dr. Vikas Sharma assisted in making the event possible. Organising team included Dr Abhirut, Dr. Nikhil, Dr. Najma, Dr. Parikshit, Dr. Mukaresh, Dr. Priyanka, Dr. Adam Manzoor Qazi, Dr. Sheikh Sabat, Dr. Shivangi, Dr. Shubham Mahajan, Dr. Servisht, Dr. Shubranshu, Dr. Shahla and Dr. Tapan Sharma.