ASCOMS & Hospital hosts ‘White Coat’ ceremony

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) & Hospital on Thursday organised a White Coat ceremony of new entrants to the MBBS course, being the first day of the revised curriculum.

Pertinent to mention here that as per the Medical Council of India, it has been mandatory to hold the white coat ceremony for new entrants. As such, keeping up the tradition and norms of MCI, the ceremony was held for the new batch of students, during which Hippocratic Oath was administered to the students in English by Dr Vanita Gupta (Professor and HoD Anatomy) and in Hindi by Dr Shalika Sharma (Associate Professor Anatomy).

Giving details of the overview of new curriculum, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Professor and Head Orthopaedics and MEU Coordinator ASCOMS elaborated on the changes incorporated in the new curriculum. He laid stress on the importance of extracurricular activities being included in the academic curriculum of MBBS.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal ASCOMS & Hospital advised the students to work hard with dedication to achieve the desired goals in the field, which they have chosen for making their career. He said that in the start of medical career, they have to be patient listeners, a fast graspers and rapid learners. “Here, we embrace, tolerate, accommodate and cherish students from various communities and cultural diversities ignoring the ethnic jingoists,” he said, adding, “We set free the students to realize their academic potential as we believe that a student has to discover his/her own self.” Dr Malhotra stressed upon students to work hard and show potential in the field of medicine.

Dr Anjali Tikoo, Associate Professor Biochemistry conducted proceedings of the ceremony.