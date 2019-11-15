Ascertain cause of accidents: AJKPWA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Passengers’ Welfare Association (AJKPWA) has expressed shock over sad demise of 20 persons in two road accidents on consecutive days in Doda and Kishtwar, injuring several others. The Association urged the Lt Governor to sanction Rs 10 lakh as compensation to family members of deceased and Rs 5 lakh to injured at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, President AJKPWA, R C Sharma and General Secretary Dalip Kumar Thaker conveyed sympathy to bereaved families over irreparable loss of lives. He said that in Jammu & Kashmir there is no policy at government level to tackle the menace of accidents on roads. He asked the government to hold transporters and drivers responsible for road accidents as they are running their business and earning hefty amounts, without caring for the passengers. He asked the Government and Transport Department to give priority to the issue besides evolving an effective policy to contain road accidents. He asked the Lt Governor to constitute a committee comprising members from all concerned Departments and other stakeholders including transporters and AJKPWA to ascertain the cause of accidents besides taking necessary measures to remove the same.