Ascend Telecom distributes sports items at Viraj Bal Bhawan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir team of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Private, Extension Gandhi Nagar, distributed sweets, stationery and sports items amongst children at Viraj Bal Bhawan , Khanpur Nagrota, here.

This school is being run by NGO (Raj S Bharti-Chairperson) wherein most children belongs to far-flung areas and from poor families.

The drive was taken with full dynamism by the whole team of the circle, wherein needy students were provided stationery items and sport items such as football and volleyball. The team also assured for the best possible support to the school children in future too.